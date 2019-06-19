GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A local artist will soon install a new permanent Pride-inspired mural on the surface of Sheldon Avenue downtown Grand Rapids.

The mural, titled "Rainbow Road" will help to locally commemorate Pride Month and the 50th anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall riots, according to a release from Downtown Grand Rapids, Inc.

Artist Joey Salamon is leading the work, which is slated to start June 23, if weather cooperates. It will be installed on Sheldon Avenue between Fulton and Library streets, near Apartment Lounge.

Salamon’s mural will use 40 gallons of red, yellow, blue, white and black paint to cover approximately 7,000 square feet of street-space -- which DGRI says makes it the most extensive street mural to date in the City of Grand Rapids.

The project is funded by the Downtown Development Authority, which is managed by DGRI. The project is expected to wrap up on June 30.

