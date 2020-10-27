Perrigo to open HQ in Grand Rapids, bring more than 170 jobs

The expansion will bring more than 170 new jobs to the area, as well as a capital investment of $44.7 million over the next 15 years.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Global self-care provider Perrigo Company plc will be opening a new North American Corporate Headquarters in Grand Rapids.

Right Place, Inc., in collaboration with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, Michigan State University, Rockford Construction and the City of Grand Rapids announced the development Tuesday.

They say the expansion will bring more than 170 new jobs to the area, as well as a capital investment of $44.7 million over the next 15 years.

Perrigo was founded in Allegan and currently employs more than 4,000 people in West Michigan. The new headquarters will add to operations already in Grand Rapids, Holland and Allegan.

