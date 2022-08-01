'Best meteor shower of the year' peaks this week in Michigan

The Perseids meteor shower peak from Friday night to Saturday morning and are best viewed in the hours before dawn, but they can appear as early as 10 p.m.

The event will bring hundreds of meteor sightings throughout the night with an average of between 50-100 visible between the hours of 10 p.m. on Friday and twilight on Saturday morning.

The only thing that might get in the way of sightings is clouds and a full moon, whose bright light will make the light from the meteors burning up in the atmosphere harder to see.

"The show's gonna be a bit muted, but still, there's enough bright meteors that you can still see enough activity by just facing away from the moon," said American Meteor Society editor Robert Lunsford.

While the Perseid meteor shower is typically considered the best meteor shower of the year, NASA says this may not be the year to make a special trip to see the celestial show — but if you find yourself out under the night sky during the peak, try taking a look.

When to watch the Perseid meteor shower

The Perseids are active for weeks each year, but peaks in mid-August. The peak this year will be Friday, Aug. 12 into the morning of Saturday, Aug. 13.

The best time to watch the Perseids is the early morning hours because the constellation Perseus -- the place in the sky the meteors will appear to originate from -- will be high in the night sky instead of close to the horizon.

After the peak, the Perseids will slow down. NASA says they'll begin to wane on Aug. 21 and completely stop by the start of September.

