Person arrested in Georgia for murder of woman in Battle Creek

The woman was killed in a car at the edge of Riverside Park in Battle Creek.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich — A person of interest in a Battle Creek homicide case was arrested in Georgia Saturday, police say.

Police say the shooting happened near Golden Avenue and Riverside Drive around 1:20 a.m. Officers in the area heard the gunshots and found a car in the tree line at the edge of Riverside Park.

When they approached the car, they found a woman inside suffering from a gunshot wound.

First responders attempted to save the woman, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

They later identified her as Arely Hernandez.

More updates will be available once the extradition is finalized.

