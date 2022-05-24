Person dies after shooting in Grand Rapids, police still looking for suspect

There is currently no suspect in custody and police are actively looking for them.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man is dead after a shooting in Grand Rapids, police confirm.

The shooting happened around 7:16 p.m. Tuesday near Cherry Street SE and Division Street.

The victim was a young man in his 20s, Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom says.

There is currently no suspect in custody and police are actively looking for them, but Winstrom believes there is no threat to the public at this time and has not released a description of the person. He says the killing was not random.

The suspect was running at the victim near Division at the time of the shooting and chased him into an alley, Winstrom explains.

Only two people were involved in the altercation leading to the shooting. Police are still in the early stages of investigating and are canvassing for witnesses and evidence near the area.

Winstrom spoke on the tragedy of the recent shooting deaths, with the news of 18 children and 2 adults confirmed dead at an elementary school shooting in Texas earlier Tuesday.

"It is frustrating, all loss of life is absolutely tragic. Frustrating is a great way to describe it."

