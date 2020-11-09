Person falls from overpass on I-196 after stopping to help motorcyclist, MSP says

MSP said the person fall from the overpass to down to the ground below, near the Grand River. Their injuries are not immediately known.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Authorities say a person who was trying to help an injured motorcyclist after a crash on I-196 in Grand Rapids fell off the overpass to the ground below.

Michigan State Police said the crash happened around 2:30 a.m., on westbound I-16 near Market Avenue. The motorcyclist -- a 40-year-old Grand Rapids man -- was speeding in the area and crashed. He was thrown from the bike and suffered serious injuries, but is expected to recover.

Just after the crash, MSP said a another vehicle hit the downed motorcycle lying in the roadway. The second crash caused traffic issues and lane blockages.

Another person stopped, possibly to help locate the motorcyclist and check his injuries, state police said. That second person fell from the overpass and to the ground below, near the Grand River. That person was located by first responders and was conscious, but the extent of their injuries is not yet known.

State police believe alcohol is a factor in the original crash. No other details about the incident were released, it is still under investigation.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.