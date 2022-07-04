Person found dead after shooting in Grand Rapids Monday afternoon

Police responded to an area on Leonard Street where a person was found dead after a shooting.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A person is dead after a shooting in Grand Rapids, police say.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 500 block of Leonard Street NE around 3:40 p.m., where a person had passed away from their injuries.

The victim's identity is not being released at this time.

Grand Rapids Police's Major Case Team is still investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (616) 456-3380 or tips can be sent anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or their website here.

