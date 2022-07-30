Body found with apparent gunshot wound in Grand Rapids

Police received a call about a body discovered in Grand Rapids around 4 a.m. Saturday.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A person was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound in Grand Rapids, police say. An investigation is now underway.

Grand Rapids Police received a call about a body discovered around 4 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of College Avenue NE.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Major Case Team is now looking into the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department or Silent Observer. '

Detectives can be reached at (616) 456-3380 or tips can be sent anonymously to Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or their website here.

