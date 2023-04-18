19-year-old killed in Georgetown Twp. industrial accident

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A person was killed in an industrial accident in Ottawa County, the Sheriff's Office said.
The incident happened around 3:14 p.m. at a business located near Chicago Drive and 18th Avenue in Georgetown Township.
The Sheriff's Office, along with an ambulance and the Georgetown Township Fire Department, responded to the business on a report of a person who had been injured while working with construction equipment.
First responders attempted to save the 19-year-old's life, but they died on the scene.
Their name will be withheld at this time.
The incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office.
