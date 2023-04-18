x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

19-year-old killed in Georgetown Twp. industrial accident

A person was killed while working with construction equipment in the area of Chicago Drive and 18th Avenue in Georgetown Township.
Credit: 13 On Your Side

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A person was killed in an industrial accident in Ottawa County, the Sheriff's Office said.

The incident happened around 3:14 p.m. at a business located near Chicago Drive and 18th Avenue in Georgetown Township.

The Sheriff's Office, along with an ambulance and the Georgetown Township Fire Department, responded to the business on a report of a person who had been injured while working with construction equipment.

First responders attempted to save the 19-year-old's life, but they died on the scene.

Their name will be withheld at this time.

The incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office.

    

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

 

More Videos

In Other News

Officials, residents speak about EV battery plant's potential Chinese communist ties in Lansing

Before You Leave, Check This Out