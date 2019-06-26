MUSKEGON, Mich. — Police in Muskegon continue to investigate the death of a man Sunday evening at Bayview Tower apartments on Spring Street.

Police were called to the address on a report that 61-year-old Curtis Stovall was not breathing. Stovall was found with multiple stab wounds. Investigators consider Stovall's death a homicide.

Tuesday evening Muskegon Police arrested a person of interest in connection to Stovall's death. Muskegon County Jail records show the 59-year old woman is being held on a charge of obstructing a criminal investigation. The woman is a resident of Bayview Towers.

The investigation is still ongoing.

If anyone has any information on this incident please call the Muskegon Police Department at 231-724-6750 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

