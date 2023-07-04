Person shot, killed in Grand Rapids on Fourth of July

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A person is dead after a shooting in south Grand Rapids, police confirm.
The shooting happened around 10:22 p.m. near the intersection of Sycamore Street SE and Jefferson Avenue SE.
Police say a person was shot and died at the scene.
No one has been arrested yet, and the scene is still active as the investigation continues.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
