Person shot, killed in Grand Rapids on Fourth of July

No one has been arrested yet, and the scene is still active as the investigation continues.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A person is dead after a shooting in south Grand Rapids, police confirm.

The shooting happened around 10:22 p.m. near the intersection of Sycamore Street SE and Jefferson Avenue SE.

Police say a person was shot and died at the scene.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

