Person shot, killed in Grand Rapids on Fourth of July

No one has been arrested yet, and the scene is still active as the investigation continues.
Credit: Jacob Feuerstein, WZZM

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A person is dead after a shooting in south Grand Rapids, police confirm. 

The shooting happened around 10:22 p.m. near the intersection of Sycamore Street SE and Jefferson Avenue SE. 

Police say a person was shot and died at the scene. 

No one has been arrested yet, and the scene is still active as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

    

