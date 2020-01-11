x
Man has life-threatening injuries after Grand Rapids shooting Saturday night

Police say they are still looking for a suspect.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 48-year-old man is in the hospital after being shot in Grand Rapids Saturday night. The incident happened at 8:22 p.m. on Oakhill Street near Eastern Avenue on the city's southeast side.

The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police are still looking for a suspect.

