Person walking in woods in Holland finds man, deceased

HOLLAND, Mich. — Friday night officers of the Holland Department of Public Safety were dispatched to a call about a body found in the woods.

The body was found by a person walking in the woods on the South side of 16th St. just West of Hope Ave.

Upon arrival the officer located the body of the deceased and identified him as a 60 year old man from Holland.

The Holland Department of Public Safety reported they did not find evidence of foul play. They said the body will be sent for an autopsy to determine cause of death, and the incident remains under investigation.

