Pet food pantry in danger of closing, needs a new home after lease is unexpectedly ended

Pleasant Hearts Pet Food Pantry is looking for suggestions on a new location that fits its size and budgetary needs.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Food pantries help all kinds of people in need, but one in Grand Rapids exists to help feed your pets. But now they're the ones who need help, or they could be forced to close for good.

Pleasant Hearts Food Pantry works to keep animals out of the shelter.

"I would hear all the time when I worked at the animal shelter that they just weren't able to afford the cost of food or the cost of maybe a medical bill," says Rachel Jensen, president and founder of Pleasant Hearts.

That's why they help provide food and other supplies to anyone in need, no matter the circumstance.

"We know that any day, anything can happen to anybody that can really, really throw your life off," says Jensen. "And we don't want anything like that to come between somebody and their pets."

But now, they're the ones in need. Earlier this week, they were given notice they have to be out of their current location by the end of March.

"It was very, very unexpected," says Jensen.

It's a location they didn't plan to leave.

"We were hoping for forever," says Jensen.

Pleasant Hearts hopes to stay in the downtown Grand Rapids area, but is facing a challenge on a limited budget.

"We're 100% donation based, and we're 100% volunteer run," says Jensen.

They're looking for a space close to 700 square feet or larger to properly operate. They also need donations, either financially or of supplies, and are always looking for volunteers.

Pleasant Hearts is currently asking for suggestions on a new location. To contact them, donate or volunteer, you can visit their website by clicking here. They are also hosting a fundraising event next month, which you can learn more about on their Facebook page.

