UPDATE: Pete Bottorff in line for kidney donation

In November of 2022, Pete Bottorff resorted to a large roadside sign to find a kidney donor. Now, Pete is scheduled for surgery in February.

Example video title will go here for this video

The man who loves tractors, volunteering and his family, will now have a chance to enjoy those things longer, thanks to a generous family member.

"I'm very thankful that he's going to make this sacrifice and in some ways, I'm concerned that everything works out as well for him as it does for me. So like I said, I'm very thankful for this gift of life," said Bottorff.

In November, Bottorff took to putting up a roadside sign in Comstock Park to help find a donor.

"I'm thankful for the people that read my story and prayer for me and tried to help, and I am aware of just how difficult it is to make a decision that my relative made," said Bottorff.

Pete is also thankful for a chance to enjoy more of what life has to offer.

"With this kidney, my chances of seeing all my grandchildren grow up increase five fold to ten fold, the opportunities are going to be so much greater, you know, the opportunities to spend time with my grandchildren," said Bottorff.

Over 500 people checked out his story on the national kidney registries website after our original story aired. He added that 15 people also tried to see if they were a match.

