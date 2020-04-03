ST. JOSEPH, Mich. — The Michigan State Police found an 85-year-old man who they believed to be endangered, according to them.

Peter Gagliardo was found safe on Wednesday, March 4. He was reported missing the day before after he was last seen leaving Lakeland Hospital.

Police did not say where he was located.

