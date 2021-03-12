Pets as Presents? A local shelter suggests leaving them off the Christmas list.

In general, shelters and rescues do not recommend gifting a pet as a present because of the influx of animals taken to shelters in the spring.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Christmas is only a few weeks away and some of you are probably thinking of surprising someone with a cute puppy or kitten with a red bow around its neck under the tree.

But before you gift wrap an animal as a present, a local shelter says you need to make sure everyone is ready for a big commitment.

While puppies may look adorable, staff at Pound Buddies in Muskegon say they can also be little monsters.

“Absolutely. I mean, I still have stairwells and things in my house from when I wanted puppies. Now, I know, the chewing of furniture and clothing or toys. So not only the destructive behavior of puppies, but that is a potential hazard," said Lana Carson, executive director of Pound Buddies.

In general, shelters and rescues do not recommend gifting a pet as a present.

“The size of the animal, the breed of that animal, the energy level, the requirements for exercise, for training, mental stimulation, all of that has to go into selecting the right pet for that individual," Carson said.

Finances are a must for pet owners, shots are required yearly, and emergency care can cost a hefty sum.

“If they don't have the finances or the resources to care for that animal, it ends up being a very heartbreaking situation," Carson said.

They say in the spring there’s always an influx of young animals that come into shelters.

“We know that these were Christmas gifts because now they've gotten to the age where you can tell no training has been put into them. If they get loose, we have people that are not claiming them," Carson said.

They say if you or someone you know is not ready to care for a pet well in its golden years then hold off on putting that cute kitten or puppy under the Christmas tree this year.

Aa another option, you can make a donation to a local animal rescue, foster an animal in need, or volunteer to walk the dogs at the shelter.

You may just find the perfect fit for your family if you take the time to make the right match.

