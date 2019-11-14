GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A family is safe after their home caught fire in Grand Rapids Thursday morning, but their pets are still missing.

The Grand Rapids Professional Firefighters Local 366 shared the news on Facebook Thursday, saying the fire happening at a two-story home on Coit Avenue NE, just off Fairbanks Avenue NE.

Smoke was seen coming from the first and second floors.

Crews had the fire under control by 6:45 a.m. Everyone in the home was able to get out safely. As of Thursday morning, firefighters were still looking for family pets.

