Leaders meet to discuss PFAS in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Three of Michigan's major research universities took part in a roundtable discussion in Grand Rapids Monday.

Michigan State University, the University of Michigan and Wayne State University brought leaders together to discuss ways to address PFAS in the state.

The meeting looked at research that's finding better ways to trap and destroy harmful PFAS in water supplies and wastewater. Leaders also talked about creating a PFAS detection sensor and helping communities deal with PFAS-contaminated locations.

"The state recognizing that this is a problem. We in the legislature know that this is problematic," said Sen. Mark Huizenga (R-Walker) at the meeting. "And we continue to fund it when you look at the MRF program and how they resolve things, how they're transparent and let people know where there are plumes."

Sen. Huizenga says Michigan is committed to solutions. He pointed to a major $45 million supplemental bill for the Water Revolving Fund, which addresses PFAS.

Sen. Winnie Brinks (D-Grand Rapids) also attended the event, emphasizing the importance of not only keeping PFAS from contaminating water, but food sources as well. She outlined ways that PFAS contamination can impact Michiganders' lives and how it can be helped.

"Helping people who've already been impacted or exposed, and you know, financially that can cause a huge impact," she said. "Health monitoring, harm to businesses, there's a lot we could talk about there. But there's a lot of that that can be impacted by state policy. And we count on really solid research to help inform those tasks."

