One West Michigan doctor says a vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 could mean different quarantine guidelines and fewer outbreaks.

Pfizer is getting ready to send its vaccine for children to the Food and Drug Administration for approval. The agency says it's safe and effective in protecting children between 5 and 11 against COVID-19.

This comes as active COVID-19 outbreaks have jumped more than 30% across Michigan, and there's 98 new clusters of cases being reported in schools statewide.

One West Michigan doctor says a safe and effective vaccine is exactly what we need to keep kids healthy and in school.

"We've all been eagerly anticipating getting our younger kids vaccinated," Dr. Jenny Bush says.

Dr. Bush is the Director of the Department of Pediatrics with Cherry Health, and she is looking forward to a vaccine for this age group hitting the market. Pfizer's shot could be available sometime this fall if they get FDA approval.

"They're reporting to us that they have good results. They used a third of the dose than they do with the adults, and they found less side effects than with the teenagers," she says. "That'll hopefully give us a better winter season when we normally see a lot of respiratory illness, and hopefully we can keep kids in school more."

Dr. Bush says this could mean different quarantine guidelines for students.

"Hopefully kids wont have to be quarantined or isolated for 10 days every time they come in contact with a kid who's positive, as long as they're vaccinated," she says.

A vaccine would hopefully mean fewer outbreaks in schools, too. Right now, there's more than 200 active outbreaks in schools.

"This school year has been tough because the Delta variant hit us at the beginning of the school year," she says.

Dr. Bush says it's hard to predict exactly how many kids will get the shot, but she says it's a conversation parents should have with their family pediatrician.

"I do have some patients where the parents aren't vaccinated, but they ask me when their kids can get vaccinated, then I have parents tell me the opposite," she says. "The school age kids are who we're worrying most about so it's good they're getting protected."

This data also comes as Michigan has seen a 38% increase in infections for kids 10 and older, and a 10% increase in kids nine and younger. As for protecting babies and toddlers, trial data from Pfizer for ages five and under is expected by the end of the year.

