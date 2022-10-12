West Michigan cannabis grower hosting pumpkin drive through Oct. 19

More than 50 pumpkins have already been donated. Anyone with spare pumpkins is encouraged to bring them by as well.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — West Michigan cannabis grower Pharmhouse Wellness wants to make sure every child has a pumpkin to decorate this Halloween.

From now until Oct. 19, you can help their mission by stopping by Pharmhouse Wellness or Muskegon-based cannabis grower Michigrown for their pumpkin drive.

More than 50 pumpkins have been donated and both businesses are encouraging anyone with spare pumpkins to bring them by as well. All the pumpkins will be given to Sibling and Stocking Elementary Schools at the end of the month.

The businesses say this will help those struggling with inflation, as the prices of pumpkins have also increased this year.

Pharmhouse Wellness is open for in-person shopping Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.