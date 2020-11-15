Photos: Trump supporters hold 'stop the steal' rally at Michigan Capitol

Joe Biden defeated Trump by more than 140,000 votes in Michigan, according to unofficial results.

LANSING, Mich. — People waving U.S. and Trump flags rallied at the Michigan Capitol Saturday.

Speakers cast doubt on the results of the Nov. 3 election and encouraged Republican lawmakers to ensure President Donald Trump gets Michigan’s 16 electoral votes. But Joe Biden defeated Trump by more than 140,000 votes in Michigan, according to unofficial results.

Randy Bishop, a conservative radio host, urged Republican leaders in the Legislature to “break the law” and seat Trump electors instead of Biden supporters. The GOP lawmakers have said they won’t do it.

