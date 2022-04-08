x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

You can pick your own sunflowers at this West Michigan farm

Bremer Produce in Hudsonville is free to enter and flowers are $1 per stem or $10 for a whole bouquet.

More Videos

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — A local family farm is inviting the community to come explore their sunflower fields.

Bremer Produce in Hudsonville is free to enter and flowers are $1 per stem or $10 for a whole bouquet.

The family says its a great way to get outside and make a specialized creation for your home.

"It just creates an opportunity to, I think, be creative," Ross Bremer said. "You know, you can make one all red or all yellow or a mix of colors and varieties of flowers, too. So it's really like a kind of create your own experience." 

The Bremer family is hoping to host pick your own flowers until mid September before pumpkin season starts. You can also pick up pre-made bouquets from the farm.

Bremer Produce is on 48th Avenue in Hudsonville.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out