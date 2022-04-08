You can pick your own sunflowers at this West Michigan farm

Bremer Produce in Hudsonville is free to enter and flowers are $1 per stem or $10 for a whole bouquet.

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — A local family farm is inviting the community to come explore their sunflower fields.

The family says its a great way to get outside and make a specialized creation for your home.

"It just creates an opportunity to, I think, be creative," Ross Bremer said. "You know, you can make one all red or all yellow or a mix of colors and varieties of flowers, too. So it's really like a kind of create your own experience."

The Bremer family is hoping to host pick your own flowers until mid September before pumpkin season starts. You can also pick up pre-made bouquets from the farm.

Bremer Produce is on 48th Avenue in Hudsonville.

