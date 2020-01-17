BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police said a pickup truck fleeing a traffic stop ended up crashing onto the roof of a house in Barry Township.

Around 10 p.m. Thursday the pickup truck drove away from the stop initiated by an MSP trooper near Delton Road on M-43. Early Friday morning, MSP responded to a report of a pickup truck on the roof of a house on Oak Drive.

The pickup truck was the same one that drove away from police hours before.

Police are still investigating.

