'They could have killed me': Multiple cars hit by pieces of concrete thrown by teenagers on US-131

Several drivers witnessed two young men throw pieces of concrete at their cars near the 76th Street exit on both Monday and Tuesday this week.

BYRON CENTER, Mich. — There are five reports of damage from drivers on US-131 south of Grand Rapids after pieces of concrete were thrown at cars this week. The suspects are believed to be teenagers standing off the side of the highway.

It happened to two drivers Monday and at least three drivers Tuesday near the 76th Street exist on US-131. Each person has a similar story.

"This is not funny. They could have killed me," Rebecca Briggs, one of the victims, says.

The damage to her windshield is no joke. She says two teenagers threw a piece of concrete at her car off the side of the highway. It happened Monday evening during rush hour to her and someone else who reported damage to their passenger side mirror.

She says it was no accident.

"My sunroof was wide open. Like I said, that rock could have hit my head and I might not be here to talk to you today," Briggs says. "This kid intentionally threw it with force at my car. This was 100 percent intent to do harm. No question about it."

She posted what happened on Reddit, and someone sent her their dash cam video from earlier this afternoon. You can see two people off to the side of the road, and Briggs knows that's them.



"I almost made eye contact with this kid," Briggs says. "What made them pick me? The color of my car? Maybe they're playing a game? Who knows!"

Not even 24 hours later, it happened again to three more drivers in the same spot, US-131 near 76th Street. Each filed a police report after the rocks thrown scratched their cars.



"A kid with a blue hoodie threw a piece of concrete. I saw him do it, and I pulled over," George Heath says. "Then, another gentleman behind me, he did the same thing to him."

Heath says the worst part is the two young men were running into traffic to pick up the concrete.

"They're either going to get hit themselves or cause an accident that's going to get someone hurt really seriously," he says.



"It's crazy, really crazy seeing people do something like that to everybody," Ann Nichols says. "Somebody is going to end up losing a loved one."

No one was hurt in either incident. Michigan State Police say they're looking for two young white men, who ran towards the railroads tracks nearby after Monday's incident.

"We want to encourage individuals that if they know who these young males were, come forward," Lt. Michelle Robinson with Michigan State Police says. "Do the right thing."

"These kids have to have told somebody what they're doing," Briggs says.

Heath has a message for those responsible.

"If these kids are listening, quit it," he says. "Stop it, you're going to kill somebody."

Briggs got her windshield fixed this morning.

If you know anything about these incidents, Michigan State Police urge you to call 616-866-4411 to report it.