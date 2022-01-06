Looking to make the most of a snow day? Pigeon Creek Lodge opens for ski, snowshoe rentals

Before you make your trip, be sure to check the trail conditions and sledding hill live stream!

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — With West Michigan receiving snow totals of up to a foot on Wednesday, Pigeon Creek Lodge in West Olive is ready to open up!

The lodge at Pigeon Creek Park, a popular winter weather spot, will offer visitors snowshoe and cross country ski rentals beginning Thursday. Concessions will also be available for your winter weather excursions.

Those interested in renting equipment from the lodge should know that equipment cannot be reserved in advance and a credit card and photo ID are required for rental. In addition, the lodge is encouraging visitors to prepare to wait outside, as capacity in the rental area could be limited.

Equipment can be rented Monday through Thursday from 2-8 p.m., Friday from 1-10 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

Full information on equipment pricing and renting can be found here.

With miles of trails and a groomed sledding hill, Pigeon Creek Park will be ready for you to hit the slopes, with more snowy weather headed to the Lakeshore Thursday.

Before you make your trip, be sure to check out the trail and sledding hill conditions by clicking here. If you'd prefer to make your visit when the park is less busy, the live stream of Pigeon Creek's sledding hill can be found below.

For more information on Pigeon Creek Lodge rentals, click here.

