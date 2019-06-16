GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Pilates is a great workout for the mind and body. They help you build your core muscles as well as those muscle groups that would otherwise go ignored. Pilates is also great for building up your mobility and flexibility.

Club Pilates showed us some moves in the studio that are great for beginners and you can do them at home! But if you're interested in doing more with Pilates, Club Pilates offers a number of classes.

