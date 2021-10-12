More than 300 people are expected to join the walk, which is about one mile between the Our Lady of Sorrows Church and St. Francis Xavier Church in Grand Rapids.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Grand Rapids is bringing back a tradition that's been on hold for the past two years. A pilgrimage to celebrate the feast day of Our Lady of Guadalupe is happening Saturday night.

More than 300 people are expected to join the walk, which is about one mile between the Our Lady of Sorrows Church and St. Francis Xavier Church in Grand Rapids.

The event started in 2018, but it didn't happen last year because of the pandemic. There'll be prayers of the rosary, singing and Aztec dancers. An associate pastor with the Cathedral of St. Andrews says he's excited to bring back this important event for the Latino community.

"A lot of it is just a quest for unity and a sense of community. And then the Latino community loves the outward religious expression and the public religiosity, which is very common in Mexico and other Latino countries," Father Bill Edens says.

The pilgrimage will start at 6 p.m. Saturday, December 11 at Our Lady of Sorrows Church off of Division and Hall Street Southeast. The walk will be followed by mass at St. Francis Xavier Church at 8 p.m.

"This is a short pilgrimage, but nevertheless, a chance to reflect on where's your life going," Fr. Edens says. "Whether or not you speak Spanish is not necessary because you'll you will understand the dynamic of pilgrimage."

In a press release, the diocese explains the tradition -- "The Virgin Mary appeared as Our Lady of Guadalupe to St. Juan Diego in Mexico in 1531. Her appearance and the mission she entrusted him with led to one of the largest conversions to Catholicism in the history of the Catholic Church. Our Lady of Guadalupe is the patroness of the Americas and there is a strong devotion to her, especially in the Hispanic/Latino community."

Jefferson Avenue Southeast will be closed between Hall and Brown Street from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. for the pilgrimage.

