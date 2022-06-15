x
18-year-old drowns in Pine Island Lake

After 45 minutes, the victim was recovered and life-saving efforts were attempted. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
MUSKEGON, Mich. — An 18-year-old died Tuesday afternoon after a drowning incident in Pine Island Lake in Holton.

The report of a man going under the water and not resurfacing came in around 2 p.m. Police say responding personnel went out on the water in a pontoon in an attempt to locate the man.

After 45 minutes, the man was recovered and life-saving efforts were attempted. He was taken to a hospital for treatment, where he died.

He has been identified as Caleb Errgang, of Holton.

