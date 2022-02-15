Pine Rest's new Psychological Consultation Center is now open

The new facility becomes the region’s largest, expanding from 21 clinical offices and testing rooms to 40.

BYRON CENTER, Mich. — The Pine Rest Psychological Consultation Center opened the doors to its brand new facility on Monday.

The new Psychological Consultation Center, now located at 6500 Byron Center Ave., almost doubled its size from 21 clinical offices and testing rooms to 40. The new facility is now the largest in the region.

Pine Rest’s Psychological Consultation Center specializes in assessing the relationship between behavior and brain functioning, evaluating and diagnosing conditions like ADHD, autism, Alzheimer’s and more.

The Psychological Consultation Center's move from Pine Rest's main campus is in response to the huge increase in demand for services since the onset of the pandemic.

“Unfortunately, the need has become so great that this expansion is simply to relieve the backlog of physician referrals and individuals seeking testing and assessments at the center,” said Mark Eastburg, Ph.D., President and CEO of Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services. “This new facility doubles the center’s capacity and allows us to expand our clinical team, increasing access for patients from throughout the West Michigan region and beyond.”

The treatment offered by clinicians at the Psychological Consultation Center uses evidenced-based, state-of-the-art tests combined with a very human approach of getting to know the patient. They do this by diving into the patient's clinical history with an interview with the patient, discussion with family members and a review of school and medical records.

The new facility offers assessments for children, adults and older adults through a team of health care professionals.

“We have already doubled the number of clinicians on our team providing neuropsychological assessments,” said Bruce Retterath, Ph.D., Clinical Director at the Psychological Consultation Center. “While this new location will primarily offer us the space and resources required to meet patient needs, it will also allow us to hire additional psychological experts across the full spectrum of services we provide.”

With the newly expanded Pine Rest facility now open, they are hiring to fill openings for support roles, psychometrists, fully licensed psychologists and fellowship-trained neuropsychologists within the Psychological Consultation Center.

The job openings available at Pine Rest can be viewed at pinerest.org/careers.

