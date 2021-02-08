Pints & Quarts reopens after staffing shortage closure

Scharmer said the pause in service allowed for kitchen renovations at Pints & Quarts.

A Muskegon restaurant that temporarily closed its doors this summer due to limited staffing and worker turnover is back in business.

Owners of Pints & Quarts, located in Roosevelt Park, said the decision to close was largely rooted in turnover, as many staff members had to return to high school and college.

"A huge part of our business model is high school and college students," said Pints & Quarts owner Fred Scharmer said upon closing. "We're losing 30 to 40% of our staff in the next 10 days."

During the closure, remaining staff were moved to Scharmer’s beachfront restaurant, The Deck, at Pere Marquette Beach. That decision was made in an effort to prevent staff at both restaurants from burning out.

Scharmer said the pause in service also allowed for kitchen renovations at Pints & Quarts.

Now, the restaurant is back in business, seven-days a week. Those who wish to dine at Pints & Quarts can do so Monday through Thursday from 3 to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday from noon to midnight, and Sunday from 12 to 8 p.m.

