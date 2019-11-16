NORTON SHORES, Mich. — If nothing else, some West Michigan parents say the helmet swinging fight at the end of the Pittsburgh Steelers versus Cleveland Browns football game Thursday night is a teaching moment.

Pulling off your opponent’s helmet and using it to club him in the head is absolutely the wrong thing to do on a football field, whether you are a 23-year-old professional or a 10-year-old.

Jim Smith, Jr. of Oakridge says his 10-year-old son James wants to play football.

He says they will watch the video of the fight together.

“Just show him the example and say this is way out of bounds, even gentlemen who have played in the NFL say that's wrong,” he says. “You need to teach these kids they have to have self-control and obviously Myles Garrett lost self-control.”

Cleveland player Myles Garrett pulled off the helmet of Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph and used it to club Rudolph in the head. Garrett is suspended for at least the rest of this season and must apply for reinstatement next year.

“There are consequences to actions,” says Smith. “I think that is a big thing to stress, too.”

