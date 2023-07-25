2 Pizza Hut locations raising money for Trevor Slot Foundation on Tuesday

20% of all sales for Tuesday will go right to the foundation, which awards scholarship money to college students entering police academies.

Example video title will go here for this video

WALKER, Mich. — A special fundraiser is being held at two Walker Pizza Huts on Tuesday in honor of a police officer who was killed in the line of duty.

A percentage of sales are going to the Trevor P. Slot Foundation, which awards scholarship money to college students entering police academies.

The foundation was named after Officer Trevor Slot, who served with the Walker Police Department for nine years. Slot was killed while trying to stop a pair of bank robbers back in October 2011.

Walker Police Capt. Brandyn Heugel, vice president of the Trevor Slot Foundation, said the fundraiser makes foundation officials appreciative to see Slot's memory still alive.

"We know that we'll always remember Trevor, but when our community members reach out and want to step up, it really gets your heart going," Heugel said. "It's an amazing feeling to have the community working with us."

In order to participate in the fundraiser, simply stop by the Alpine or Standale Pizza Hut locations and place an order. 20% of all sales for Tuesday will go right to the foundation.

Organizers are hoping to raise about $1,000. They say the mission of the Trevor slot Foundation is important.

"We just want to help build the community and bring in police officers so they get supported and stuff, and kids should be able to do what they want to do, especially in the police department," said Pizza Hut general manager Leeann Rodgers. "That's a good way to go."

Heugel estimates that 70% of the current Walker Police Department staff has never worked with Slot. However, fundraisers like these are another way for officers to remember Slot.

The foundation has given countless scholarships to young cadets.

The fundraiser begins as soon as the stores open and runs all the way until closing time. The Alpine location is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and the Standale location is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.