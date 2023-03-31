P.J. Hoffmaster State Park to soon see construction work, some areas to be closed

There's over $6.3 million worth of improvements coming to the park.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Over $6.3 million dollars in upgrades is coming to Hoffmaster Park in Muskegon.

Some of those upgrades include road construction leading to the area of the park where families can visit the beach for a day and sewer work.

Ron Olson is Michigan DNR's Chief of Parks and Recreation, the agency that oversees state park operations.

"We're trying to accommodate people, but it's like, you know, when you're doing roadway work, you know, some parts of the road you can't use, because it gets cornered off," said Olson. "We will keep the park open to a point but it'll be disrupted while they're doing the road work particularly."

Other upgrades that will come later to the park include $650,000 going towards renovations to the visitors center, $3.5 million for parking lot resurfacing and maintenance and $100,000 towards storm water system improvements.

"A lot of these things have been on the books for quite a while we just didn't have enough funds to take care of all of these things," said Olson.

The P.J. Hoffmaster State Park Campground will also be affected by road and sewer work this summer, but Olson adds, those who may have booked a campsite for the summer have already been alerted if they'll be impacted.

"The campground roads that go in that take you to your campsite," said Olson. "Those are all in bad shape and need replacement."

Work could begin as soon April 1st on the day-use area of the park.

