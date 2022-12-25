Where can you recycle your Christmas tree in Grand Rapids?

The City's Christmas tree collection program offers free drop-off disposal and fee-based curbside pickup.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With the holiday season coming to a close, many people are ready to take down decorations and store them away until next year. Live-cut Christmas trees can at times be the biggest hassle, so a local program is giving Grand Rapids residents two options to help dispose of them.

The City's Christmas tree program offers environmentally friendly options such as drop-off disposal and curbside pickup. When the trees are collected, they will be recycled through chipping and returned naturally to the ground.

These drop-off sites will be available from Dec. 30 to Jan. 31:

• Riverside Park (north entrance): 2001 Monroe Ave. NE

• MacKay-Jaycees Park: 2531 Kalamazoo Ave. SE

• Lincoln Park (Garfield Ave. NW entrance): 231 Marion Ave. NW

• Huff Park (Ball St. parking lot): 2286 Ball Ave. NE

The city says that you can also drop off trees at their Compose and Yard Waste Site, which is open all year. Their winter hours is Monday through Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The address is 2001 Butterworth Rd SW.

Curbside pickup program will be available from Dec. 30 to Jan. 31:

The city says that the Public Works will actively collect trees through that timeframe, and after the deadline, residents will need to call and request a collection.

The City also says that this option requires residents to attach a $2.50 City bulk yard waste tag (purple) to the tree and completely visible. The tree has to be placed in their pickup area by 7 a.m. on the scheduled collection day. Residents are asked to not have the tree buried in snow.

Bulk yard waste tags can be purchased at City Hall on 300 Monroe Ave. NW, in the customer service lobby. City Hall is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Some local retailers also may have the tags in stock.

If not properly tagged, the property owner will receive a notice of violation and possible fine, says the City. Lost or stolen tags are the responsibility of the resident to replace.

Curbside collection may be delayed if there is a snow event.

All ornaments, other decorations, tinsel, nails, tree stands and any plastic bags on the tree need to be removed prior to collection.

