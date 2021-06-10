Plainfield Fire Department in need of part-time firefighters as calls increase

Fire Chief Steven McKellar said he blames the COVID-19 pandemic for the primary reason why they've been getting fewer applicants.

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Fire departments across the state are struggling to fill part-time roles as they're starting to respond to more calls again.

The Plainfield Fire Department's part-time applications were dead during 2020 and early 2021.

Fire Chief Steven McKellar blames the COVID-19 pandemic that added a big stress to an already stressful job that requires a huge-time commitment.

"To get them to come into this type of business, that's a big risk. Not only for that person but for their family. You have the possibility of bringing something home to your family," McKellar said.

To get more part-time applicants, the department has done a social media blitz and digital signage. It has worked and applicants are now coming in, but very slowly. They also increased the pay-scale beginning of this year to be competitive in the area.

The department has 33 firefighters, including nine full-time, and hopes to get back up to 48.

"I can't hire fast enough for people who are retiring or they're moving on," McKellar said. "My part-timers like to become a full-time firefighters somewhere else and we can't offer that to them."

The current budget just doesn't allow for more full-time positions, but good news is that response times have not been affected, according to the chief.

McKellar, who became an on-call firefighter 40 years ago, said even with COVID-19, firefighting is still the best job in the world.

"It gives you a sense of serving the community and your fellow man. It's a great job. There's a lot of rewards beyond getting a pay check at the end of the week."

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.