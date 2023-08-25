Plainfield residents asked to reduce water usage after Thursday's storms

The Plainfield Township Water Department's treatment plant is currently running without its two main Consumer's Energy power feeds as a result of the storms.

PLAINFIELD, Mich. — Thursday evening's storms left many in Kent County and the surrounding areas without power.

Because of this, the department is asking all customers in the area to consider reducing their water usage temporarily.

The plant is still running thanks to a standby generator, though not at full capacity.

The water department suggests residents consider the following measures:

Limiting lawn and garden sprinkling.

Spacing out laundry days.

Delaying on-essential power washing.

Taking shorter showers.

Once power is fully restored to the plant, residents will be informed through Plainfield's social media pages and website.

