'Get a job': Plainfield Twp. business hit twice by catalytic converter thefts

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Catalytic converters are still at the top of the list for thefts in West Michigan. The number of thefts in Kent County jumped more than 800% in just two years.

The Sheriff’s Office says we’re on track to have another record year of the thefts across the area — especially after a rash of them over the weekend.

With 32 catalytic converters stolen in 2023 so far, nearly half of those were last weekend alone.

One Plainfield Township business owner is feeling the brunt of it.

“It makes me angry," said Brent Fields, owner of The Lawn Ranger.

The outdoor maintenance company located on Plainfield just had four converters stolen a year ago. Last week, Fields got the call that he’s been hit again.

“That would be the fifth vehicle that's it's happened to for us," he said.

At $1,000 each to replace, Fields is facing a lengthy bill.

“We can't really keep much outside right now until hopefully they catch somebody, but then there's always somebody else, it seems like,” he said.

Fields encourages everyone to be vigilant to help their community.

“If you hear your dog bark or you hear something weird, get up — look," he said.

With only four stolen catalytic converters recovered in 2023 so far, Eric Brunner with the Kent County Sheriff’s Office says they rely on the community’s support to catch the thieves.

“If you see something, see someone crawling around a car you hear a saw going when it shouldn't be, please call us, it's never a bother to us," Brunner said. "That's what we're there for.”

Brunner says areas where cars are parked in large groups throughout the night, like businesses and apartment complexes, tend to be targets.

“It just makes it easy picking for these criminals," he said.

In the meantime, Fields says he’s losing sleep checking his surveillance cameras to make sure he isn’t a victim for the third time.

“People work hard, and I know there's a lot of jobs out there, get a job. It's frustrating.”

While deputies search for the suspects, Fields is shelling out more funds to add security to his shop.

To avoid getting your converter stolen, the Sheriff’s Office says you should always park in a well-lit area if possible.

You can report any suspicious activity to the Sheriff's Office or to Silent Observer here.

