Plainfield Township Fire Department leads the state in free smoke alarms installed

The department has visited 168 homes and installed 985 smoke alarms.

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A local fire department is the best in the state when it comes to giving out and installing smoke detectors free of charge.

"There's just a lot of pride involved with that," says Kyle Svoboda, district chief for the Plainfield Township Fire Department.

"For us, it's been one of those goals to be the leader in the state," says Svoboda. "And I'm happy to say with our life safety educator that we have."

Jessica Herrington is that life safety educator, and she's made an effort to not only install those alarms, but educate people on how to use them. The department advises a smoke detector in every room, and a carbon monoxide detector on every floor of your house.

Svoboda says they often enter homes with no alarms at all, which can mean the difference between life and death.

"Only about 30% of the fire fatalities that have occurred actually had working smoke alarms," he says.

And they hand out different kinds too, even one able to warn deaf people.

"It would shake the bed and give off a strobe light," says Herrington.

A file of life is also provided, allowing first responders to easily get information about people they help.

Herrington is proud of the work she and her team have accomplished, and can't wait to continue.

"It's just great to be out in the community and educate everybody on fire prevention," she says.

If you or someone you know in Plainfield Township needs a smoke alarm installed, you can email Herrington at publiceducation@plainfieldmi.org, or call (616) 361-2895.

