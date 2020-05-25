Significance of Memorial Day doesn't change with pandemic

Since parades and other observances were cancelled due to COVID-19, Plainfield Township leaders created a virtual commemoration

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Without parades and other gatherings, this Memorial Day looks different than years past.

But the significance of the day does not change-it's a chance to honor those who've sacrificed for our freedom.

That's why Plainfield Township leaders decided to do something unique to honor their veterans-a virtual commemoration.

“This event has become a staple tradition in our township that our residents look forward to each year,” said Plainfield Township Supervisor Robert Homan. “We at the township felt this was the best way to continue this tradition while ensuring everyone can stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

On Friday, the township posted a video on its Facebook page featuring Board of Trustees members honoring the men and women who died in service.

“We always look forward to seeing our community gather, but it’s equally important we all stay safe during these times,” said Homan. “I’m pleased we will continue to honor these servicemen and women who made a tremendous sacrifice to our country.”

Plainfield Charter Township In this week's newsletter: the Township's Memorial Day Commemoration... is moving to a virtual format tomorrow, Versluis Park will remain closed during Memorial Day weekend, water main installation begins on House Street while construction at other sites continue, new building inspection permits are being issued again and much more.

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.