PLAINFIELD, Mich. — With only 5,000 square feet of space, Plainfield Township Manager Cameron Van Wyngarden says the current senior center is too limiting.

"We run into a lot of obstacles with our current senior center. If you have to turn in your application by 9 a.m, by 9:01 things will be full. It's literally that fast," said Van Wyngarden.

The township has been looking into the construction of a new community center for more than a year now and design plans have now come together.

"Here you see what would be a larger entrance, you see a coach bus under the entryway," said Van Wyngarden.

The new $21 million Plainfield Community Center would be 10 times larger than the old one, clocking in at 52,000 square feet. The township is proposing two millages to help pay for the center. If passed they would cost the average homeowner about $107 per year.

"We really want to make this a true community center, make it inter-generational and be able to have a place where the entire community can come and spend time," said Van Wyngarden.

But some Plainfield residents are expressing their concern on social media about paying higher taxes, saying things like "we don't need a center here" and also wondering why the current facility can't be expanded.

"There simply isn't enough space on the site. We'd need more parking. There isn't enough parking spaces as is and then there are competing interests with the little league diamond at certain times of the year," said Van Wyngarden.

Voters will decide when they head to the polls on May 5.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.