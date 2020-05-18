Plainfield Township to host virtual Memorial Day event

On Friday, the Township plans to post a video on its Facebook page featuring Board of Trustees members honoring the men and women who died in service.

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, Plainfield Charter Township has decided to host a virtual Memorial Day commemoration.

The Memorial Day event in Plainfield has become a tradition in the community, with an evening of events at Veterans Memorial Park. However, due to the ongoing challenges and health concerns surrounding COVID-19, the township decided to switch to a virtual platform this year.

“This event has become a staple tradition in our township that our residents look forward to each year,” said Plainfield Township Supervisor Robert Homan. “We at the township felt this was the best way to continue this tradition while ensuring everyone can stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“We always look forward to seeing our community gather, but it’s equally important we all stay safe during these times,” said Homan. “I’m pleased we will continue to honor these servicemen and women who made a tremendous sacrifice to our country.”

