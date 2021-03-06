Witmark building to be demolished

From 1969-97, Witmark was a catalog showroom, jewelry and electronics store. Most of the building has been vacant for more than 20 years.

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Plainfield Charter Township has decided to demolish the former Witmark building because of its "blighted and hazardous condition."

The township made the decision during the Board of Trustees’ June 28 meeting.

“The removal of this blighted structure has been a major desire for community members,” said Plainfield Township Supervisor Tom Coleman. “This was a complex issue that required us to thoroughly examine all our options."

The property will remain with the current owner.

By state law, a blighted property is an abandoned or uninhabitable structure that meets any of the following criteria, as provided by Plainfield Charter Township:

Is declared a public nuisance according to a local housing, building, plumbing, fire or other ordinance.

Is unattractive because of physical condition or use.

Is a fire hazard or danger to the community’s safety.

Has had defective utilities for more than one year.

Has structural insecurities or demolition debris that makes the property unfit for its intended use.

