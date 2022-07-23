x
Crop duster plane crashes into Montcalm Co. field

The pilot said the engine failed on the plane, but they were able to do a hard landing into a bean and wheat field.
Credit: Michigan State Police

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — No one was injured when a small crop duster plane crashed into a Montcalm County field, Michigan State Police at the Lakeview post report. 

The plane crashed around 10:20 a.m. Saturday. The pilot was unharmed. 

