Plane crashes onto Hardy Pond in Newaygo Co.

Police say all occupants have been safely rescued from the water.
Credit: WNEP

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — A plane crashed onto a Newaygo County pond Saturday morning, the Sheriff's Office says. 

The crash happened on Hardy Pond, located in Big Prairie Township. Police say all occupants have been safely rescued from the water.

The Sheriff's Office and Big Prairie Fire Department were on scene assisting. The FAA and DNR are en route. 

    

