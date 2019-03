SPARTA, Mich. — A plane had to make an emergency landing Thursday afternoon near Sparta.

According to dispatch the plane landed in the area of M-37 and 10 Mile Rd. NW. There were no injuries reported and the cause for the landing was not yet known.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)

