Plane missing out of Dowagiac found, 83-year-old pilot dead

The Civil Air Patrol and other search teams had been searching since Sunday for the home-built aircraft. The pilot left Dowagiac Sunday morning and never returned.

DOWAGIAC, Mich. — The Civil Air Patrol said they found the plane and the body of the lone pilot Thursday that had been missing since the weekend.

Richard Martin, 83, left Dowagiac around 11 a.m. Sunday in a small, home-built aircraft and never returned.

Authorities with the Civil Air Patrol and other law enforcement had been searching areas in Van Buren, Kalamazoo, St. Joseph, Cass, Berrien and Allegan counties.

The Civil Air Patrol nor law enforcement agencies would not confirm with 13 ON YOUR SIDE where the aircraft was found, or any additional details about what may have happened.

