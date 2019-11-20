GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The nation's largest Planet Fitness franchisees are working to put a gym downtown Grand Rapids.

NAI Wisinski of West Michigan is working with Lars Anderson of NorthStar Commercial to facilitate leasing some retail space PF Michigan Group.

The Planet Fitness would go into a 24,797 square-foot space at 243 Market Ave.

PF Michigan Group already owns and operates 47 locations through Michigan and northwest Ohio.

Members can expect all the things that Planet Fitness is known for: tons of cardio and strength equipment, a super clean facility, friendly, non-intimidating atmosphere, an exclusive PF Black Card lounge featuring tanning, HydroMassage, massage chairs and more. In addition to this, all members have access to free fitness training and prices as low as $10 a month.

Planet Fitness anticipates opening late spring of 2020. There will be special offers for members who join early and around the grand opening.

