Deputies investigating after multiple vehicles broken into in Planet Fitness parking lots

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Deputies are investigating after vehicles were broken into at two separate Planet Fitness gyms in Alpine and Byron Center Townships.

The break-ins happened between 5 and 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to deputies. The three suspects broke the rear passenger window on the vehicles and took belongings inside, including purses, credit cards, cash and wedding rings. Deputies say the suspects attempted to use the cards at nearby stores.

Witnesses say the suspects were three young males wearing sweatshirts and face masks.

Some items taken from the vehicles, including a laptop, were later located along US-131 near 44th Street. Deputies believe they were thrown out of a car window.

West Michiganders are being reminded to never leave valuable items in your vehicle, or at least hide them from sight or lock them in the trunk.

Anyone with information on these break-ins is asked to contact the Kent County Sheriff's Office at 616-632-6125 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

