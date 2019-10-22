It's one of the most transformative development projects in the city of Grand Rapids. And, with the help of Habitat for Humanity, Plaza Roosevelt is offering affordable housing to dozens of area families.

Habitat for Humanity of Kent County will build a total of 17 affordable homes for home ownership on this site, and will invest in a total of 400 homes throughout the Roosevelt Park neighborhood through the year 2020.

Since 2013, Habitat Kent has partnered with 7 other local nonprofits to bring this project to fruition.

Once completed Plaza Roosevelt, a neighborhood-focused plan, will offer affordable housing, health, education, and economic opportunities for the Roosevelt Park Neighborhood.

